Advertisement

  1. National

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
View all 37 updates ›

Manchester vigil planned for 'city to come together'

A vigil will be held tonight for victims of Monday night's attack Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has said a vigil will be held in the centre of Manchester tonight as "there is a need for the city to come together".

The vigil will be held at 6pm in Albert Square outside the town hall.

Speaking in the wake of the attack at Manchester Arena, Mr Burnham said: "It is important that we send out that clear message that though we are grieving we are strong, we are together."

  1. Read more
  2. 37 updates
Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

More on this story