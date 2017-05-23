Met Police chief: Manchester attack 'utterly appalling'

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has described last night's attack on a gig in Manchester as "utterly appalling" as she pledged that there will be more police on duty in London in the wake of the "horrific events".

She said: “This is an utterly appalling attack. My thoughts are with the people of Manchester as they try to come to terms with the horrific events that took place in their city last night.Our colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and their emergency services showed huge bravery as they ran towards the confusion and danger.

“We are providing every possible support through the counter terrorism network as investigators work tirelessly to understand what has happened.

“Here in the Capital we put extra police officers on duty as Londoners started their journeys into work. This will continue for as long as it is needed, and the mix of armed and unarmed officers are there to reassure."