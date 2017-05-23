Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Mum and daughter describe panic after concert blast

A teenage girl and her mother caught up in the deadly suicide blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night described the panic inside the venue.

Kennedy Hill and her mother Stephanie said shock and fear quickly spread through concert-goers after the bomb attack at the end of the night.

There was calm - there was just five of six seconds [where] the whole arena was just still, it was scary, then everybody just started running.

There was no stopping anybody - they pushed people out the way, they'd fallen over chairs, people lost trainers, there were phones on the floor.

There were young girls in twos who had obviously gone together trying to phone someone.

We came across a young girl who was having a panic attack because she couldn't find her mum.

– Kennedy Hill

The pair spent around 40 minutes hiding under a bridge in fear that there could be a gunman on the loose.

"We didn't know what we were going to run into because we didn't know what it was," added Kennedy.

