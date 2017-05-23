Mum and daughter describe panic after concert blast

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena
At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.
Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.
Here is what we know so far:
- Children are confirmed as being among the dead
- Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
- Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
- Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
- Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
- Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
- If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
- Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
- All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
- Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news