Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Mum of missing girl: 'I don't even know if she's alive yet'

The mother of a 15-year-old girl missing after the Manchester suicide attack has said she is "heartbroken" as she waits for news.

Olivia Campbell, has not been seen since the concert and her phone is not connecting.

Olivia Campbell, 15, was at the concert struck by a suicide attack. Credit: ITV/GMB

Her mother Charlotte said that scores of people were helping search for the teenager but none has found any sign so far.

I’m heartbroken at the moment, because I don’t know where she is. I don’t know if she’s alive even yet.

We’ve tried her Facebook in every way, people are Twittering her, Instagramming her, Face Timing her, they are just trying on every social media site going.

We are constantly ringing her phone but it is just going straight through saying that it cannot be connected at the moment.

– Charlotte Campbell
  • Concerned relatives and friends have been urged to call an emergency police hotline on 0161 856 9400.
