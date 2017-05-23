Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Nature of device suggests bomber may have got help

The nature of the suicide attack outside Manchester Arena suggests the perpetrator may have been aided, ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo has said.

Police said they believe the male bomber acted alone but said the priority was to find out if he was part of a wider network.

Greater Manchester Police said he died after detonating an "improvised explosive device" as fans left the concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

"This was a fairly sophisticated device," Kachroo said.

"So I suspect that the initial instincts from investigators might be that there is more than one person involved here, that this person may have had the support of other people."

