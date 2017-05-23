Advertisement

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Party leaders send condolences to Manchester victims

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron have both taken to Twitter to send their condolences to the victims of the Manchester Arena 'blast'.

Mr Farron has also suspended election campaigning on Tuesday because of the incident.

He was due to campaign in Gibraltar.

