Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing at Manchester Arena last night.

Officers say a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Panic as shoppers flee Manchester's Arndale Centre

A shopper has described a scene of panic as scores of people were told to flee Manchester's Arndale Shopping Centre.

The cause of the reported evacuation - hours after the suicide bomb attack at the city's Manchester Arena - is not yet known.

"We were in the Arndale and things were shutting and we all got told to run," the woman told reporters outside the central shopping centre.

"They smashed all the windows down in the Arndale to get out. I thought I heard some bang and then everyone started running."

Police have confirmed a man was arrested at the Arndale Centre on Tuesday and that the arrest was not currently believed to be connected to the Manchester Arena attack.

