PM: Manchester has fallen victim to 'callous terror attack'

Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned the Manchester Arena suicide attack as one of the "worst terrorist incidents" the UK has ever seen.

"The people of Manchester and the UK have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack - an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with callous calculation," Mrs May said.

She made the statement after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting at Downing Street.

Mrs May said the "cowardice of the attacker was met by the bravery of the emergency services and the people of Manchester".

She said: "We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young people not as a scene to cherish but as a scene for carnage."