Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist attack

Armed police swarmed outside Manchester Arena on Monday evening. Credit: PA

Nineteen people have died and around 50 injured in an explosion during a pop concert at Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police have said.

They added: "This is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

