Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Children among 22 killed in Manchester Arena attack

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins confirmed the increased death toll.

Twenty-two people, including children, have died as a result of the Manchester Arena blast suspected of being carried out by a single attacker, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

A further 59 people were injured in the explosion.

GMP's chief constable Ian Hopkins said a man detonated an "improvised explosive device" outside the Arena and died in the attack.

They believe he acted alone but said the priority was to find out if he was part of a wider network.

"This is the most horrific incident we have ever faced," he said. "We have been treating this as a terrorist incident."

He added: "I can confirm children are among the deceased."

