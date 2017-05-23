Children among 22 killed in Manchester Arena attack

Twenty-two people, including children, have died as a result of the Manchester Arena blast suspected of being carried out by a single attacker, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

A further 59 people were injured in the explosion.

GMP's chief constable Ian Hopkins said a man detonated an "improvised explosive device" outside the Arena and died in the attack.

They believe he acted alone but said the priority was to find out if he was part of a wider network.

"This is the most horrific incident we have ever faced," he said. "We have been treating this as a terrorist incident."

He added: "I can confirm children are among the deceased."