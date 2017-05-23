Police carry out controlled explosion in south Manchester
Police investigating the Manchester suicide attack said they have executed search warrants in two areas of the city and carried out a controlled explosion.
Greater Manchester Police issued a statement after armed police were seen in two areas of south Manchester.
"Police have executed warrants, one in Whalley Range, and one in Fallowfield, where a controlled explosion took place, as part of the investigation into (Monday) night’s horrific attack at the Manchester arena," police confirmed.