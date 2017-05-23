Advertisement

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Concerned relatives urged to call emergency police hotline

Armed police patrol the area outside Manchester Arena on Monday evening. Credit: PA

Concerned relatives and friends have been urged to call an emergency police hotline on 0161 856 9400 following the explosion at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Greater Manchester Police are also offering help or assistance at the city's Etihad Stadium.

Anyone with information about the blast should call the national anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

