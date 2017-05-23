Prince Charles offers 'heartfelt sympathy' to attack victims

Prince Charles has offered his "heartfelt sympathy" to those caught up in the "appalling" terror attack in Manchester which has left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

In a statement the Prince of Wales said: "My wife and I were so profoundly shocked to learn of the truly dreadful event which took place in Manchester last night.

"That such a large number of people, including so many young concert-goers, lost their lives or have suffered so much in this appalling atrocity is deeply distressing and fills us with intense sadness.

"Words cannot adequately express what so many families must be feeling at this incredibly difficult time and our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have so tragically lost loved ones or who have been affected in some way."