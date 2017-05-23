Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing at Manchester Arena last night.

Officers say a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Prince William: Thoughts with those 'confronting grief'

Prince William speaks at an event earlier in May. Credit: PA

Prince William has said his thoughts are with those "confronting unimaginable grief" following the deaths of 22 people in the Manchester terror attack.

The Duke of Cambridge also said he was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the attack which left a further 59 people injured.

In a letter also written on behalf of his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the 34-year-old praised the people of Manchester "for their display of strength, decency, and community", calling it "an example to the world".

The message from Prince William. Credit: Twitter/Kensington Palace
