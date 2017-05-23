Public 'should be alert following barbaric attack'

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said "the public should remain alert but not alarmed" following the explosion at the Manchester Arena.

She said: "This was a barbaric attack targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society - young people, children, out at a pop concert.

Ahead of attending a Cobra meeting at Downing Street chaired by the Prime Minster, she paid tribute to the emergency services, who she said did an "excellent job" having "worked throughout the night professionally and effectively."

She said: "The great city of Manchester has been affected by terrorism before - its spirit was not bowed, its community continued.

"This time it has been a particular attack on the most vulnerable in our society. Its intention was to sow fear. Its intention is to divide. But it will not succeed."