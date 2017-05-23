Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Public 'should be alert following barbaric attack'

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said "the public should remain alert but not alarmed" following the explosion at the Manchester Arena.

She said: "This was a barbaric attack targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society - young people, children, out at a pop concert.

Ahead of attending a Cobra meeting at Downing Street chaired by the Prime Minster, she paid tribute to the emergency services, who she said did an "excellent job" having "worked throughout the night professionally and effectively."

She said: "The great city of Manchester has been affected by terrorism before - its spirit was not bowed, its community continued.

"This time it has been a particular attack on the most vulnerable in our society. Its intention was to sow fear. Its intention is to divide. But it will not succeed."

