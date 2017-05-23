Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing at Manchester Arena last night.

Officers say a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Queen hails Manchester's humanity after 'act of barbarity'

The Queen condemned the suicide bomb attack as an 'act of barbarity'.

The Queen has said the whole nation has been shocked by the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena.

In a statement offering her deepest sympathy to those affected, she also expressed her admiration for the way the people of Manchester have shown "humanity and compassion" in response to the "act of barbarity".

The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.

– The Queen
