Advertisement

  1. National

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

The suspected Manchester Arena bomber has been named by Greater Manchester Police as Salman Abedi.

Officers say the 22-year-old detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack"
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
  • Thousands have attended a vigil in the centre of Manchester to pay their respects
View all 68 updates ›

Scottish teenager reported missing injured in hospital

Scottish teenager Laura MacIntyre, who was reported missing after the Manchester terror attack, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, family friend and SNP candidate Angus MacNeil has said.

Earlier, her father had tweeted an appeal for information on her whereabouts and that of her friend Eilidh Macleod.

It is not yet known if Eilidh has been found.

  1. Read more
  2. 68 updates
Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

More on this story