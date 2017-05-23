Advertisement

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Police carry out controlled explosion on suspect device

Emergency services at Manchester Arena. Credit: PA

Greater Manchester Police have carried out a "controlled explosion" on a suspect device in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Earlier they asked people to not be concerned if they hear the explosion.

