So-called Islamic State claims to be behind attack

So-called Islamic State have claimed to be behind the terror attack at Manchester Arena which left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

The terror organisation claimed that the attack was carried out using an explosive device which was planted at the Ariana Grande concert.

In a translated statement the group said: "The destruction of 100 crusaders with an explosive IED in the city of Manchester, Britain.

"By the grace of god in revenge for the religion of god most high and the terrorism of the polytheists, as a response to their enmity and the lands of the Muslim, one of the soldiers of the caliphate has managed to place an IED in a group of crusaders in the city of Manchester Britain.

"And it was in the building of the arena of the party which results in the death of 30 crusaders and injury of 70 others."