Advertisement

  1. National

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing at Manchester Arena last night.

Officers say a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
View all 53 updates ›

So-called Islamic State claims to be behind attack

The police presence outside Manchester Arena. Credit: PA

So-called Islamic State have claimed to be behind the terror attack at Manchester Arena which left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

The terror organisation claimed that the attack was carried out using an explosive device which was planted at the Ariana Grande concert.

In a translated statement the group said: "The destruction of 100 crusaders with an explosive IED in the city of Manchester, Britain.

"By the grace of god in revenge for the religion of god most high and the terrorism of the polytheists, as a response to their enmity and the lands of the Muslim, one of the soldiers of the caliphate has managed to place an IED in a group of crusaders in the city of Manchester Britain.

"And it was in the building of the arena of the party which results in the death of 30 crusaders and injury of 70 others."

  1. Read more
  2. 53 updates
Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

More on this story