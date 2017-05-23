Advertisement

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Stars pay tribute to Manchester Arena victims

Harry Styles was among those who paid tribute to those who died. Credit: PA

Performers from across the globe have paid tribute to the victims of a suspected terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday evening.

Musicians, actors and other entertainers took to twitter to offer their condolences.

