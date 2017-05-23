Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
'They told us ... it were a balloon. It weren't a balloon.'

One concert-goer told ITV News panicked fans racing out of Manchester Arena after a loud explosion were stopped from running by staff and told to "calm down" as it was "only a balloon".

"We heard a bang and I just run for me life," she said. "They told us to calm down cos it were a balloon. It weren't a balloon."

The Ariana Grande fan said she and others were held for a few minutes before being allowed to leave the venue, whereupon they learned of the bombing that has now claimed at least 22 lives.

