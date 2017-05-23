Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Video shows moment of Manchester Arena blast

Manchesterwhatsgoingon Play video
  • Courtesy of Ellie Cheetham

This video shows the moment an explosion went off at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killing at least 22 people.

Concert-goers are heard screaming and asking "what's going on?" as they flee the scene.

Police say children are among the dead and a man who detonated an explosive device died in the blast.

