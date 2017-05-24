Advertisement

  1. National

Manchester attack: Soldiers to be deployed at key locations

Britain is on critical terror alert with military troops set to bolster police forces amid fears Manchester attacker Salman Abedi did not act alone.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Manchester attack on Monday night, which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Security services are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network
  • A 23-year-old has been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the incident
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
View all 84 updates ›

20 of 59 injured in Manchester attack in critical conditions

Tributes are left for the 22 people killed in the suicide bombing. Credit: PA

Some 20 people are in critical conditions and are being treated for "horrific injuries" following the Manchester terror attack, a senior NHS official has said.

Jon Rouse, chief officer of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, confirmed that some people have life-threatening injuries.

Speaking to the BBC Mr Rouse said: "They've been the sort of traumatic injuries that you would expect in terms of the type of device used, the proximity to the people who were injured.

"We're dealing with injuries to major organs, we're dealing with loss of limbs potentially, we're dealing with embedded objects, all the horrific injuries that you would expect from the event that happened."

He continued that the victims were receiving "round-the-clock" treatment.

Of the 59 people injured in the suicide bombing, 12 were children.

  1. Read more
  2. 84 updates
Manchester attack: Soldiers to be deployed at key locations

More on this story