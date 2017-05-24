20 of 59 injured in Manchester attack in critical conditions

Manchester attack: Soldiers to be deployed at key locations
Britain is on critical terror alert with military troops set to bolster police forces amid fears Manchester attacker Salman Abedi did not act alone.
The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies.
The announcement comes in the wake of the Manchester attack on Monday night, which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
- Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
- Security services are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network
- A 23-year-old has been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the incident
- So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
- General Election campaigning has been suspended
- A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square