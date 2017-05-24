20 of 59 injured in Manchester attack in critical conditions

Manchester attack: Soldiers to be deployed at key locations

Britain is on critical terror alert with military troops set to bolster police forces amid fears Manchester attacker Salman Abedi did not act alone.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Manchester attack on Monday night, which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59.

Here is what we know so far: