Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised

Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Earlier three men were arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Security services are investigating whether the bomber acted alone or was part of a network
  • Police raids have taken place in central Manchester
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
Armed police raid block of flats in Manchester

Armed police raid a block of flats near to Manchester Piccadilly Station Credit: SWNS

Armed police have raided a block of flats near to Manchester Piccadilly Station.

Video footage showed officers, some clad in balaclavas, piling out of a van on Wednesday afternoon, before storming a building on Granby Row.

The station was briefly closed during the raid, police said.

A witness said: "I saw down there about four armed officers coming out from the back of the building.

"Again, helmets, face masks, machine guns and getting into two unmarked cars and driving away."

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "Officers have this afternoon carried out a search at an address in Manchester City Centre as part of the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena.

"That search is ongoing."

