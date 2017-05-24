Advertisement

Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised

Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Earlier three men were arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of seven people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity - including the bomber's two brothers and father - which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Security services are investigating whether the bomber acted alone or was part of a network
  • Police raids have taken place in central Manchester
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
Children try and make sense of Manchester horror

  • Video report by ITV News Correspondent Penny Marshall

People of all ages are trying to make some kind of sense of the events after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber in Manchester.

There have been specialist assemblies and classes across Manchester to try and help children to come to terms with the tragedy.

"I think we were all united, I feel like it's really sad," one child said as they were encouraged to speak out.

Colin Parry's son Tim was killed in an IRA bomb aged 12 in 1993. He now runs a centre for the victims of terror attacks.

He said people "have to continue with their lives, there's no other choice".

