Man arrested in Warwickshire over Manchester bombing

Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised

Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical for the first time since 2007.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies, which police say has freed up 1,000 armed police officers for patrols.

Nine people have been arrested as part of the inquiry in both the UK and Libya, including the bomber's two brothers and father.

Here is what we know so far: