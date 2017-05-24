Parties to resume national election campaign on Friday

Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised
Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical.
Earlier three men were arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.
A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.
The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
- Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
- Security services are investigating whether the bomber acted alone or was part of a network
- Police raids have taken place in central Manchester
- So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
- General Election campaigning has been suspended
- A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square