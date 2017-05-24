Advertisement

Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised

Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Earlier three men were arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Security services are investigating whether the bomber acted alone or was part of a network
  • Police raids have taken place in central Manchester
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
Parties to resume national election campaign on Friday

Labour confirmed activists would knock on doors on Thursday before the national campaign resumes a day later. Credit: PA

The Conservatives, Labour and the SNP have confirmed they will resume national campaigning on Friday after the agreed suspension following the Manchester suicide attack.

Party activists are expected to knock on doors on Thursday before the national campaign resumes a day later.

Theresa May's Conservative party will resume its national campaign on Friday. Credit: PA

The SNP confirmed on Twitter it would be resuming low-key local campaigning on Thursday.

Ukip became the first party to say it would be resuming its national campaign when leader Paul Nuttall announced he would be unveiling his party's manifesto on Thursday.

The Lib Dems are still to confirm when Tim Farron and his team will resume campaigning. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats are still to confirm when they will resume campaigning.

Local Labour activists delivered leaflets as part of low-key campaigning on Wednesday but nothing involved contact with voters.

