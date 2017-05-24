Off-duty police officer among Manchester attack victims

Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised

Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Earlier three men were arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far: