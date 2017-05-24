Advertisement

Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised

Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Earlier three men were arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Security services are investigating whether the bomber acted alone or was part of a network
  • Police raids have taken place in central Manchester
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
Off-duty police officer among Manchester attack victims

Chief constable Ian Hopkins confirmed the serving officer's death. Credit: ITV News

An off-duty police officer has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Manchester Arena suicide attack.

The death of a serving officer follows that of PC Keith Palmer who died defending the Houses of Parliament in March's Westminster terror attack.

Police Federation of England and Wales chair Steve White said: "Once again the service has been rocked by the devastating news that a member of the police family has lost their life because of the murderous actions of a terrorist.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of everybody affected at this difficult time.”

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins also confirmed the death but said police would not be releasing further information at this stage.

