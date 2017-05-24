Advertisement

Manchester attack: Soldiers to be deployed at key locations

Britain is on critical terror alert with military troops set to bolster police forces amid fears Manchester attacker Salman Abedi did not act alone.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Manchester attack on Monday night, which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Security services are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network
  • A 23-year-old has been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the incident
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
Scotland Yard: Military to be deployed across London

The military is set to be deployed across London. Credit: PA

The military will provide armed guards at a number of key locations across London in the wake of the terror alert being raised to critical.

Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster are among spots in the capital to be bolstered by British Army presence, Scotland Yard announced.

Met Police said on Wednesday that armed guards would be deployed under "pre-planned" Operation Temperer.

Embassies across London will also be the focus of military presence.

"The reality is that we must be prepared to be able to respond to and deal with armed and deadly attackers, so we must be in a position to respond with firearms officers who will use force to stop those attackers in their aim," Commander Jane Connors siad.

"That is why is we have increased the number of firearms who are on duty, both out walking and in roaming patrols, at fixed points and carrying out a range of operations."

