Scotland Yard: Military to be deployed across London

The military will provide armed guards at a number of key locations across London in the wake of the terror alert being raised to critical.

Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster are among spots in the capital to be bolstered by British Army presence, Scotland Yard announced.

Met Police said on Wednesday that armed guards would be deployed under "pre-planned" Operation Temperer.

Embassies across London will also be the focus of military presence.

"The reality is that we must be prepared to be able to respond to and deal with armed and deadly attackers, so we must be in a position to respond with firearms officers who will use force to stop those attackers in their aim," Commander Jane Connors siad.

"That is why is we have increased the number of firearms who are on duty, both out walking and in roaming patrols, at fixed points and carrying out a range of operations."