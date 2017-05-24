Advertisement

Manchester attack: Soldiers on streets of London after threat level raised

Groups of soldiers have been seen on the streets of London after the terror threat level was raised to critical for the first time since 2007.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies, which police say has freed up 1,000 armed police officers for patrols.

Nine people have been arrested as part of the inquiry in both the UK and Libya, including the bomber's two brothers and father.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.
  • He is known to have travelled to Syria and had proven links with so-called Islamic State.
  • 22 people were killed in Monday night's attack and 64 people were injured.
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Police say it is "very clear" they are investigating "a network" linked to the atrocity
  • Police raids have taken place in central Manchester
  • UK security officials have condemned the leaking to US media of images appearing to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended but will resume on Friday
Security rethink after UK threat level is raised to critical

The decision to raise the threat level in the UK to 'critical' on Tuesday evening following the Manchester bombing has had far-reaching consequences across the country.

The activation of Operation Temperer by the government has resulted in the deployment of 3,800 troops to support the police in their security operations.

The plan means soldiers could be deployed to support police at major events such as the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday or the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3.

Chelsea football club, meanwhile, has decided to cancel its much-anticipated Premier League victory parade through the streets of west London on Sunday.

US singer Ariana Grande, who was performing at Manchester Arena on the night of the suicide bombing, has cancelled the European leg of her tour, including two shows at London's O2 Arena later this week.

