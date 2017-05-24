Advertisement

Manchester attack: Three men arrested in connection with bombing

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Security services are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
Three arrests in connection with Manchester attack

Police near to the scene of the attack. Credit: PA

Three men have been arrested in connection with the suicide attack on Manchester Arena on Monday, police have announced.

The trio were held in South Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection to the bombing on an Ariana Grande concert.

The attacker, said to be 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died in the blast.

