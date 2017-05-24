United fans declare Manchester 'united' on Final night

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Manchester United fans have declared the city "united" as they support their team in the Europa League final against Ajax.

The club published the video shortly before kick off in the final in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

A number of supporters pay tribute to Manchester's cultural heritage and togetherness in the wake of Monday's deadly suicide bombing in the city.

One fan simply says: "Never have the words Manchester United been so meaningful."