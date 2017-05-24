Westminster closes to public in wake of Manchester attack

Manchester attack: Three men arrested in connection with bombing

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far: