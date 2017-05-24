Advertisement

Manchester attack: Three men arrested in connection with bombing

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The military will be providing armed guards for key locations across London including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies after the terror threat level was raised to critical.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena
  • Twenty of the injured remain in "critical care"
  • Security services are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • A vigil was held on Tuesday in Manchester's Albert Square
Westminster closes to public in wake of Manchester attack

The Houses of Parliament's flag has been flying at half mast in the wake of the attack Credit: Tim Ireland/Xinhua News Agency/PA

The Palace of Westminster will be closed to the public as the national security threat level remains critical following the Manchester Arena attack.

All public tours of parliament have been cancelled with immediate effect and any pre-planned events and banquets will no longer go ahead.

A statement on the Parliament website states: "In light of the tragic events in Manchester and the Prime Minister's announcement raising the national security threat level to critical, the police have advised that the Palace of Westminster should be closed to non-passholders today, Wednesday 24 May."

The Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace has also been cancelled as police officers are redeployed in the wake of the attack.

