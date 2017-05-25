Former Greek PM wounded in bomb attack in Athens

Former Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in a suspected bomb attack in the capital Athens.

Greek police said an explosion in his car in the city centre, which also wounded two others, has left the politician with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greek media reported Mr Papademos suffered injuries to his hands and legs after opening a parcel that turned out to be a letter bomb while being driven in his car.

His driver was also injured in the blast that occurred at 6.30pm local time, Athens newspaper Kathimerini claimed.

Police are yet to confirm whether the explosion was caused by a parcel bomb.

Mr Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.