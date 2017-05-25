Advertisement

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

Eight men are in custody after a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.

  • Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area of Manchester
  • A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge
  • Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
  • Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches
  • Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Moss Side area of the city after searching a property * in the early hours of Thursday morning
  • The Chief Constable also criticised leaking to US media of images from police investigation
  • UK security officials also fumed over the leak, which appeared to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
  • The father and brother of bomber Salman Abedi have been detained in Libya
  • The latest victims have been named as Courtney Boyle, 19, and her mother's partner Philip Tron, 32, as well as off-duty police officer Elaine McIver
  • A minute's silence was observed at 11am on Thursday
Family of injured bomb victim speak of her fight for life

Laura MacIntyre Credit: Family handout

The family of a young girl severely injured in the Manchester bomb attack have spoken of their daughter's fight for life - describing her as "strong-willed".

Laura MacIntyre was at the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Eilidh MacLeod when a suicide bomber struck the Manchester Arena.

Eilidh was killed, while Laura has been left in a critical condition.

In a statement, her family paid tribute to Eilidh and thanked people, including the emergency services, for their support.

Our daughter Laura is a funny and witty young girl who excels at everything she does.

Laura and her friend Eilidh were so looking forward to the concert, but that night has now ended in a tragedy where Eilidh has lost her life and Laura is in a critical condition.

Our hearts and minds have been with Eilidh's family since we heard their news.

We want to thank everybody for their support including the emergency services for all that they have done and continue to do.

We know that Laura is in the best possible place and is receiving the best care that she can.

Laura is strong-willed and a fighter, and while she continues this battle we ask that all media respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time.

– Family of Laura MacIntyre
