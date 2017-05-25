Family of injured bomb victim speak of her fight for life

Our daughter Laura is a funny and witty young girl who excels at everything she does.

Laura and her friend Eilidh were so looking forward to the concert, but that night has now ended in a tragedy where Eilidh has lost her life and Laura is in a critical condition.

Our hearts and minds have been with Eilidh's family since we heard their news.

We want to thank everybody for their support including the emergency services for all that they have done and continue to do.

We know that Laura is in the best possible place and is receiving the best care that she can.

Laura is strong-willed and a fighter, and while she continues this battle we ask that all media respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time.