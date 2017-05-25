Advertisement

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

Eight men are in custody after a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.

  • Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area of Manchester
  • A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge
  • Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
  • Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches
  • Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Moss Side area of the city after searching a property * in the early hours of Thursday morning
  • The Chief Constable also criticised leaking to US media of images from police investigation
  • UK security officials also fumed over the leak, which appeared to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
  • The father and brother of bomber Salman Abedi have been detained in Libya
  • The latest victims have been named as Courtney Boyle, 19, and her mother's partner Philip Tron, 32, as well as off-duty police officer Elaine McIver
  • A minute's silence was observed at 11am on Thursday
Five children and five adults critical after Manchester blast

Professor Bob Pearson gave the update on the medical care for patients.

Five children and five adults remain in critical care after the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena.

They are among 32 people - 14 children and 18 adults - who remain in hospital being treated for injuries from Monday's explosion.

Professor Bob Pearson, the chief medical director at Central Manchester University Hospitals, said: "Many of the injuries were horrific and potentially life changing for those involved."

