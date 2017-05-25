Manchester attack: Arrests made are 'significant'

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests
Eight men are in custody after a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton and Warwickshire.
- Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area of Manchester
- A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge
- Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
- Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches
- Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Moss Side area of the city after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning
- Chief also criticised leaking to US media of images from police investigation
- UK security officials also fumed over the leak, which appeared to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
- Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
- Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi have been detained in Libya
- The latest victims have been named as Courtney Boyle, 19, and her mother's partner Philip Tron, 32, as well as off-duty police officer Elaine McIver
- A minute's silence was observed at 11am on Thursday