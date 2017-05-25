Advertisement

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

Eight men are in custody after a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton and Warwickshire.

  • Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area of Manchester
  • A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge
  • Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
  • Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches
  • Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Moss Side area of the city after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning
  • Chief also criticised leaking to US media of images from police investigation
  • UK security officials also fumed over the leak, which appeared to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
  • Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi have been detained in Libya
  • The latest victims have been named as Courtney Boyle, 19, and her mother's partner Philip Tron, 32, as well as off-duty police officer Elaine McIver
  • A minute's silence was observed at 11am on Thursday
Manchester attack: Arrests made are 'significant'

Eight arrests made by Greater Manchester Police are 'significant'.

Eight arrests made in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing are "significant", police believe.

Officers detained the latest two individuals, all men, in the early hours of Thursday, while a number of searches are still to be carried out.

A female arrested in connection with the attack has since been released without charge, but the eight men remain in custody.

"I want to reassure people that the arrests that we have made are significant, and initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said on Thursday.

"These searches will take several days to complete, as you would expect, therefore there will be some disruption."

Chief Constable Hopkins also criticised the leaking to US media of police images relating to the investigation, including one of a detonator and rucksack, subsequently published in the New York Times.

He said: "It is absolutely understandable that this has caused much distress for families that are already suffering terribly with their loss."

