Manchester attack: Arrests made are 'significant'

Eight arrests made in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing are "significant", police believe.

Officers detained the latest two individuals, all men, in the early hours of Thursday, while a number of searches are still to be carried out.

A female arrested in connection with the attack has since been released without charge, but the eight men remain in custody.

"I want to reassure people that the arrests that we have made are significant, and initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said on Thursday.

"These searches will take several days to complete, as you would expect, therefore there will be some disruption."

Chief Constable Hopkins also criticised the leaking to US media of police images relating to the investigation, including one of a detonator and rucksack, subsequently published in the New York Times.

He said: "It is absolutely understandable that this has caused much distress for families that are already suffering terribly with their loss."