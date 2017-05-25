Advertisement

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

Eight men are in custody after a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.

  • Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area of Manchester
  • A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge
  • Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
  • Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches
  • Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Moss Side area of the city after searching a property * in the early hours of Thursday morning
  • The Chief Constable also criticised leaking to US media of images from police investigation
  • UK security officials also fumed over the leak, which appeared to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
  • The father and brother of bomber Salman Abedi have been detained in Libya
  • The latest victims have been named as Courtney Boyle, 19, and her mother's partner Philip Tron, 32, as well as off-duty police officer Elaine McIver
  • A minute's silence was observed at 11am on Thursday
Manchester bomber called his brother before attack

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi called his younger brother just 20 minutes before the bomb was detonated, ITV News has learned.

The suicide bomber had gone to stay with his brother Hashem and father in the Libyan capital in April before returning to Manchester on May 17.

Both family members have since been detained in Tripoli as detectives continue to examine the Libyan connection at the heart of the investigation.

The international probe has also spread to Germany after it emerged Salman Abedi visited Dusseldorf days before the attack.

