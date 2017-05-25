Manchester bomber called his brother before attack

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi called his younger brother just 20 minutes before the bomb was detonated, ITV News has learned.

The suicide bomber had gone to stay with his brother Hashem and father in the Libyan capital in April before returning to Manchester on May 17.

Both family members have since been detained in Tripoli as detectives continue to examine the Libyan connection at the heart of the investigation.

The international probe has also spread to Germany after it emerged Salman Abedi visited Dusseldorf days before the attack.