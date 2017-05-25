Manchester bomber 'spoke to his parents before attack'

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following fresh arrests
Eight men are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton and Warwickshire.
- Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area of Manchester
- A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge
- Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Moss Side area of the city after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning
- Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya
- The latest victims have been named as 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod and young couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry
- A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday
- UK security officials have condemned the leaking to US media of images appearing to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
- Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump