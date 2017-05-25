Advertisement

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following fresh arrests

Eight men are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton and Warwickshire.

  • Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area of Manchester
  • A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge
  • Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Moss Side area of the city after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning
  • Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya
  • The latest victims have been named as 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod and young couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry
  • A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday
  • UK security officials have condemned the leaking to US media of images appearing to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • Theresa May is expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
Manchester bomber 'spoke to his parents before attack'

Salman Abedi carried out the attack that killed 22 people in Manchester

Salman Abedi, the man who carried out the Manchester Arena terror attack, spoke to his parents shortly before carrying out the attack, ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo has learned.

Abedi's parents are said to have told Libyan investigators they spoke to their son 15-20 minutes before Monday's suicide bombing.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured - 20 critically - in the attack after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

