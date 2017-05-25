Manchester bomber 'spoke to his parents before attack'

Salman Abedi, the man who carried out the Manchester Arena terror attack, spoke to his parents shortly before carrying out the attack, ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo has learned.

Abedi's parents are said to have told Libyan investigators they spoke to their son 15-20 minutes before Monday's suicide bombing.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured - 20 critically - in the attack after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.