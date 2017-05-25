Advertisement

More than £4m raised for Manchester attack victims

Victims of the attack were visited by the Queen, who condemned the attack as 'wicked'. Credit: PA

Crowdfunding for the victims of the Manchester suicide attack has surpassed £4 million.

The money raised include more than £1.5m from a JustGiving page set up by the Manchester Evening News and £1m donations pledged by both Manchester United and Manchester City football clubs.

£1.5m
JustGiving page set up by the Manchester Evening News
£2m
Combined donation from Manchester City and Manchester United
£850k
Donations to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund

Added to the donations to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, it saw the total pass £4.3 million by Thursday afternoon.

The money raised for the victims and their families will be looked after by the British Red Cross.