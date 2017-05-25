Manchester attack: Eight in custody following two more arrests

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following fresh arrests
Eight men are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton and Warwickshire.
Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area.
A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge.
Police carried out a controlled explosion in Moss Side, Manchester, after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.
A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the Manchester concert bombing.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attack was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi
- He is known to have travelled to Syria and had proven links with so-called Islamic State
- Police say it is "very clear" they are investigating "a network" linked to the atrocity
- UK security officials have condemned the leaking to US media of images appearing to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
- Theresa May expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
- Soldiers are patrolling the streets after the terror threat level was raised to critical for the first time since 2007