Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following fresh arrests

Eight men are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton and Warwickshire.

Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area.

A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge.

Police carried out a controlled explosion in Moss Side, Manchester, after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.

A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the Manchester concert bombing.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi
  • He is known to have travelled to Syria and had proven links with so-called Islamic State
  • Police say it is "very clear" they are investigating "a network" linked to the atrocity
  • UK security officials have condemned the leaking to US media of images appearing to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • Theresa May expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
  • Soldiers are patrolling the streets after the terror threat level was raised to critical for the first time since 2007
Manchester attack: Eight in custody following two more arrests

Police in Manchester have arrested two men in relation to the terror attack at Manchester Arena on Monday evening, bringing the total number of people in UK custody to eight.

One of the arrests was made after officers from Greater Manchester Police searched an address in the Withington area of the city on Thursday morning.

Good Morning Britain Correspondent Juliet Dunlop said: "It's becoming ever more clear this is a highly complex, fast-moving police investigation.

"In the last 48 hours a string of arrests have been made [and] a controlled explosion carried out [in Moss Side, Manchester]."

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following fresh arrests

