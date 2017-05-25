Manchester attack: Eight in custody following two more arrests

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following fresh arrests

Eight men are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton and Warwickshire.

Two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Manchester, one following a search in the Withington area.

A woman arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released without charge.

Police carried out a controlled explosion in Moss Side, Manchester, after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.

A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the Manchester concert bombing.

Here is what we know so far: