Police carry out controlled explosion in Manchester

Manchester attack: Seven people arrested in UK as armed raids take place around country

Six men are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

A woman arrested in Blackley has been released without charge

Police carried out a controlled explosion in Moss Side, Manchester, after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.

A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the Manchester concert bombing.

Here is what we know so far: