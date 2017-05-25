Advertisement

Manchester attack: Seven people arrested in UK as armed raids take place around country

Six men are in custody after a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan, Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

A woman arrested in Blackley has been released without charge

Police carried out a controlled explosion in Moss Side, Manchester, after searching a property in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.

A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the Manchester concert bombing.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi.
  • He is known to have travelled to Syria and had proven links with so-called Islamic State.
  • Police say it is "very clear" they are investigating "a network" linked to the atrocity
  • UK security officials have condemned the leaking to US media of images appearing to show the blood-stained remnants of the bomber's detonator and backpack
  • Theresa May expected to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump
  • Soldiers are patrolling the streets after the terror threat level was raised to critical for the first time since 2007
Police carry out controlled explosion in Manchester

Credit: ITV News

Police searching an address in the Moss Side area of Manchester have carried out a controlled explosion.

Locals reported hearing a "loud bang" in the area south of the city centre at around 1.45am on Thursday.

The explosion was heard in the neighbouring areas of Rusholme and Fallowfield.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the explosion was linked to Monday's terror attack at the Manchester Arena and said: "This is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage."

