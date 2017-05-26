Advertisement

Police: We've got hold of large part of terror network after Manchester attack

Eight suspects aged between 18 and 38 are in custody in connection with the Manchester bombing, counter-terror detectives said.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
  • An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
  • Police said eight men aged between 18 and 38 are in custody
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
  • Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
  • He added the investigation had made "immense" progress
Ariana Grande vows Manchester return for fundraising gig

Pop star Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester for a fundraising show in honour of the families of victims killed in a bomb at her Tuesday show.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the singer said a number of other musicians had been in touch to offer their services for the concert, and said details would be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," she added.

