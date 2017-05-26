Ariana Grande vows Manchester return for fundraising gig

Pop star Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester for a fundraising show in honour of the families of victims killed in a bomb at her Tuesday show.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the singer said a number of other musicians had been in touch to offer their services for the concert, and said details would be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," she added.