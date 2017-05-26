Advertisement

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

Terror police in Manchester have made a 10th arrest in relation to Monday's terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

The youngest victim was an eight-year-old girl while the oldest was a 51-year-old mother-of-three.

Eight men are currently in custody following a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
  • An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
  • Police said eight men aged between 18 and 38 are in custody
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
  • Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
  • Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches
Eight men arrested are suspected of terror offences

Police guard a residence in Manchester Credit: PA

The eight men arrested in connection with the Manchester bomb attack are all suspected of terror offences and are aged between 18 and 38.

A 16-year-old boy has been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police added.

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

