Police: We've got hold of large part of terror network after Manchester attack

Eight suspects aged between 18 and 38 are in custody in connection with the Manchester bombing, counter-terror detectives said.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
  • An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
  • Police said eight men aged between 18 and 38 are in custody
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
  • Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
  • He added the investigation had made "immense" progress
  • Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester to perform at a fundraising concert
Hate crime surge in wake of Manchester bomb attack

gmp_web2605 Play video

A total of 56 hate crimes were recorded in Greater Manchester on Wednesday, police have said.

It comes in the wake of a suicide bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people and left dozens more seriously injured.

The figure marks a huge increase on last year, when 187 such crimes were reported in the whole of May 2016.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins urged people to report any such incident, and said he had been inspired by the "determination, compassion and solidarity" shown by the vast majority of people in the city.

But, he warned: "We will not tolerate hate crime here in Manchester."

Manchester has come together this week and it is important we continue to stand together, particularly in relation to hate filled views that have no place in Greater Manchester.

Sadly, we have seen an increase in reports of hate incidents from 28 on Monday, which is what we receive on an average day, to 56 on Wednesday this week. We can’t directly link these to the events of Monday night and are continuing to monitor the situation.

I have sent a personal message out to all the faith leaders and places of worship today and have thanked them for the support they have shown and stressed that hate crime will not be tolerated.

– Ian Hopkins, GMP chief constable
