Hate crime surge in wake of Manchester bomb attack

A total of 56 hate crimes were recorded in Greater Manchester on Wednesday, police have said.

It comes in the wake of a suicide bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people and left dozens more seriously injured.

The figure marks a huge increase on last year, when 187 such crimes were reported in the whole of May 2016.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins urged people to report any such incident, and said he had been inspired by the "determination, compassion and solidarity" shown by the vast majority of people in the city.

But, he warned: "We will not tolerate hate crime here in Manchester."