Advertisement

  1. National

Police: We've got hold of large part of terror network after Manchester attack

Eight suspects aged between 18 and 38 are in custody in connection with the Manchester bombing, counter-terror detectives said.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
  • An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
  • Police said eight men aged between 18 and 38 are in custody
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
  • Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
  • He added the investigation had made "immense" progress
View all 146 updates ›

Investigations continue after pizzeria in St Helens raided

A pizzeria has been raided in St Helens Credit: ITV News

Police investigating the terror blast at the Manchester Arena say they've carried out searches at an address in the St Helens area of Merseyside.

Officer say it's part of their fast moving investigation and keeping an open mind at this stage.

Greater Manchester Police say ten people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which a man and a woman have since been released without charge.

Eight men remain in custody for questioning.

  1. Read more
  2. 146 updates
Police: We've got hold of large part of terror network after Manchester attack

More on this story