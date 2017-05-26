Liam Gallagher to play concert for Manchester victims

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

Terror police in Manchester have made a 10th arrest in relation to Monday's terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

The youngest victim was an eight-year-old girl while the oldest was a 51-year-old mother-of-three.

Eight men are currently in custody following a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.

Here is the latest on the investigation: