Liam Gallagher to play concert for Manchester victims

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests
Terror police in Manchester have made a 10th arrest in relation to Monday's terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.
The youngest victim was an eight-year-old girl while the oldest was a 51-year-old mother-of-three.
Eight men are currently in custody following a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.
Here is the latest on the investigation:
- One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
- An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
- Police said eight men aged between 18 and 38 are in custody
- A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
- Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
- Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches