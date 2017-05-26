Advertisement

  1. National

Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

Terror police in Manchester have made a 10th arrest in relation to Monday's terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

The youngest victim was an eight-year-old girl while the oldest was a 51-year-old mother-of-three.

Eight men are currently in custody following a series of 'significant' arrests across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
  • An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
  • Police said eight men aged between 18 and 38 are in custody
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
  • Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says the eight arrests are "significant"
  • Items "very important" to investigation have been discovered during searches
View all 138 updates ›

Liam Gallagher to play concert for Manchester victims

Liam Gallagher is to play a concert on Tuesday Credit: PA

Liam Gallagher has announced he will play a concert with all profits going to the MEN fundraising appeal.

The gig, on Tuesday at Manchester's O2 Ritz, will be in memory of the victims of the terror attack which killed 22 people and injured a further 64.

Tickets appeared to have sold out within minutes with frustrated fans posting images of the "Sorry, no tickets from venue" message on social media.

He told the MEN: “I just knew I had to. I’m not in it for the money. The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can. I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time.”

More than £1.6 million had been raised for the families of victims by Friday morning.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  1. Read more
  2. 138 updates
Manchester attack: Eight men in custody following 'significant' arrests

More on this story