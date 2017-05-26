Advertisement

Police: We've got hold of large part of terror network after Manchester attack

Nine suspects aged between 18 and 44 are in custody in connection with the Manchester bombing, counter-terror detectives said.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
  • A 44-year-old man was arrested in Rusholme on Friday evening
  • An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
  • Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
  • He added the investigation had made "immense" progress
  • Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester to perform at a fundraising concert
Man, 44, arrested in connection to Manchester attack

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Rusholme on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the Manchester bombing, police said.

His arrest brings the total number detained to 11, Greater Manchester Police said.

Of those, two people have since been released without charge.

