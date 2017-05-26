Man, 44, arrested in connection to Manchester attack

Police: We've got hold of large part of terror network after Manchester attack
Nine suspects aged between 18 and 44 are in custody in connection with the Manchester bombing, counter-terror detectives said.
Here is the latest on the investigation:
- One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
- A 44-year-old man was arrested in Rusholme on Friday evening
- An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
- A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
- Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
- He added the investigation had made "immense" progress
- Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester to perform at a fundraising concert