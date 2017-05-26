Advertisement

Police: We've got hold of large part of terror network after Manchester attack

Eight suspects aged between 18 and 38 are in custody in connection with the Manchester bombing, counter-terror detectives said.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
  • An address in the St Helens area of Merseyside has also been searched
  • Police said eight men aged between 18 and 38 are in custody
  • A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested on Wednesday but have been released without charge
  • Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
  • He added the investigation had made "immense" progress
