Inside block of flats where Manchester bomber made device

Live updates: UK terror threat reduced from critical to severe
The UK's terror threat level has been reduced from critical nearly a week on from the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.
It comes as fresh arrests and raids linked to the suicide bombing were carried out on Saturday.
Here is the latest on the investigation:
- Police say 11 suspects aged between 18 and 44 are in custody in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing which killed 22 people on May 15
- The brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi is among those being held
- There are reports his cousin is also among those arrested
- A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested but released without charge
- Part of Moss Side was evacuated on Saturday as part of an ongoing search at a property linked to the bombing
- Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
- Armed police are guarding the streets and 1,000 officers are on standby amid fears of another terror attack over the Bank Holiday weekend
- Ariana Grande, whose concert the bomb went off at, has vowed to return to Manchester to perform at a fundraising concert